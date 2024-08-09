Xiaomi reportedly working on 7,500mAh battery with 100W charging

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi unveiled a new phone with a 5,500mAh battery and 120W fast charging. Now, Xiaomi is reportedly working on building bigger batteries for future phones, considering options like a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging or a 7,500mAh battery with 100W charging. Other smartphone brands like OnePlus and Oppo are also looking to introduce handsets with larger batteries. Xiaomi’s recent phones have 5,000mAh batteries with fast charging.

Upcoming Xiaomi Phones May Pack Up to 7,500mAh Battery

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, recently introduced the Redmi K70 Extreme Edition featuring a powerful 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. In continuation of their innovation in this aspect, Xiaomi is reportedly exploring the possibility of incorporating even larger batteries in their future phone models.

Development of Higher Capacity Batteries

Xiaomi is said to be working on a technology that would enable them to include either a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging capability or a 7,500mAh battery with 100W charging feature in their upcoming smartphones. This move towards higher battery capacity aligns with the growing trend in the smartphone industry.

Fast Charging Solutions

According to information shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Xiaomi is evaluating various fast charging options for batteries ranging from 5,500mAh to 7,500mAh. The brand is exploring combinations such as a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging, which could achieve full charge in record time.

Xiaomi is also reportedly testing a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charging, as well as the potential of a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging and a 7,500mAh battery with 100W charging. These configurations are being considered for their efficiency and speed in charging.

Rivals’ Battery Innovations

Not to be left behind, Xiaomi’s competitors OnePlus and Oppo are also exploring the integration of larger batteries in their upcoming devices. Both these manufacturers are said to be working on phones equipped with 6,500mAh batteries, experimenting with new-generation silicon materials for improved performance. The recent launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro with a 6,100mAh battery further reflects this trend in the industry.

Current Xiaomi Offerings

Currently, many of Xiaomi’s smartphones come with 5,000mAh batteries. Devices such as the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and Redmi K70 Ultra offer a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging, allowing for a full charge in just 24 minutes. With the potential introduction of larger battery options in their future models, Xiaomi is poised to offer consumers enhanced battery life and faster charging capabilities.