Itel A50 may arrive in India next week, expected price range revealed

In Short:

Itel A50 is set to launch in India soon as a budget-friendly option. The price and specs have leaked online, suggesting a Unisoc T603 SoC, 8MP rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced under Rs. 7,000 and come in multiple color and memory options. The phone features a 6.6-inch display, octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 8MP rear, and 5MP front cameras, Android 14 OS, 4G connectivity, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Itel A50 Price and Specifications Leaked Prior to India Launch

Reports suggest that Itel may soon launch the Itel A50 in India. Although there has been no official announcement from Itel yet, details about the price range and specifications of the Itel A50 have surfaced online. This budget-friendly smartphone is already available in select global markets with features such as Unisoc T603 SoC, 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Itel A50 is expected to be introduced as a companion to the Itel A70.

Price Range Details

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the launch of the Itel A50 in India is expected to take place next week. Inside sources indicate that the smartphone will be priced below Rs. 7,000.

For reference, the Itel A70 was released in January starting at Rs. 6,299 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Higher storage options like 4GB + 128GB and 4GB + 256GB are priced at Rs. 6,799 and Rs. 7,299, respectively.

The Itel A50 is anticipated to come in various colours and memory configurations in India. The device is rumored to sport a 6.56-inch HD+ display, with a one-time free screen replacement offer for buyers within 100 days of purchase.

Specifications of Itel A50

The Itel A50 specifications are already listed on the company’s global website. The phone will be available in Cyan Blue, Lime Green, Misty Black, and Shimmer Gold variants.

The Itel A50 comes with a 6.6-inch display offering a resolution of 720×1,612 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset, with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone features an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, Android 14 OS, and 4G connectivity. With a 5,000mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Itel A50 measures 163.9×75.7×8.7mm.