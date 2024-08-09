Samsung Galaxy S24 FE rumored to feature 6.7″ display, Exynos 2400 chipset

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is still waiting for an official launch date, but leaks are revealing some details. The phone is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display, Exynos 2400 chipset, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera. It may offer up to 78 hours of music playback on a single charge. The phone could have a 120Hz display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits and AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications Leaked

A recent report has shed light on the rumored specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which is yet to receive an official launch date. According to the leaks, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display and be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. The device is said to come in five color options and sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 FE could house a 4,565mAh battery, offering up to 78 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

Display and Design

The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to boast a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The design of the device is expected to be similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE.

Performance and Features

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 FE is said to run on the Exynos 2400 chipset, known for its power efficiency. The device is rumored to come with several Galaxy AI features and ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1.

Camera and Battery

The Galaxy S24 FE may feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel 3x optical zoom lens. For selfies, a 10-megapixel front camera could be included. The device is expected to pack a 4,565mAh battery, offering improved battery life compared to its predecessor.