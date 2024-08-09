Realme’s 300W Fast-Charging Tech Revealed in Leaked Video Before August 14 Debut

In Short:

Realme is set to reveal its new fast charging technology on August 14 in China, likely to be 300W. A leaked video shows a phone charging from 0 to 17 percent in 35 seconds, hinting at possible faster charging. Realme’s VP teased the feature, claiming 20 percent in 41 seconds. The technology is expected to fully charge the phone in under five minutes.

Realme to Unveil 300W Fast Charging Technology on August 14

Realme is all set to announce its latest wired charging technology on August 14 in China, with expectations high for a reveal related to the 300W fast charging technology. Ahead of the official unveiling, a leaked video has surfaced showcasing Realme’s fast-charging technology in action. Additionally, Realme’s Vice President Chase Xu has also teased the feature. This follows after the Chinese tech brand already introduced 240W charging technology on the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT 5.

Realme’s Fast Charging Technology Leaked

Tipster Steve H. McFly, in association with 91Mobiles, leaked a video demonstrating Realme’s fast charging technology. The 38-second video shows a phone being charged from 0 to 17 percent in just 35 seconds, hinting at charging speeds possibly exceeding 300W. However, details regarding the phone’s battery capacity and full charging time remain unknown.

In a separate development, Realme’s Vice President Chase Xu teased the upcoming charging feature through a post on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the ability to reach a 20 percent charge in 41 seconds.

Realme has already announced a preview of its new fast charging technology to be showcased during the 828 Fan Fest in Shenzhen, China. The much-anticipated 300W fast charging feature is expected to significantly reduce charging times, with rumors suggesting the ability to charge from zero to 50 percent in under three minutes and a full charge in less than five minutes.

Redmi had previously teased a similar 300W charging technology last year, showcasing the ability to charge a 4,100mAh battery in less than five minutes. Realme’s current 240W charging technology on the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT 5 has received acclaim for its fast charging capabilities, charging a 4,600mAh battery to 100 percent in under ten minutes.