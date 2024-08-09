Motorola Edge 50 Neo spotted on TENAA, revealing design and key specs.

Motorola is working on a new phone called the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. It is expected to have a 6.36-inch OLED display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera. The phone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is believed to launch in China as the Moto S50 and in other global markets as the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. Renders of the phone have been leaked showing different color options.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo to Debut as Moto S50 in China

Motorola is reportedly working on the latest addition to its Edge series, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. Although an official release date is yet to be announced, the phone has been listed on TENAA with images and key specifications. According to the listing, the device is expected to feature a 6.36-inch OLED display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Leaks on TENAA

A new Motorola smartphone bearing the model number XT2409-5 has received certification from TENAA in China. This device is anticipated to be launched as the Moto S50 in China and as the Motorola Edge 50 Neo in other international markets.

As per the listing, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo will sport a 6.36-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a chipset with a base core frequency of 2.5GHz, which is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Photo Credit: TENAA

The device is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor in the rear camera module. The front-facing camera is rumored to be 32-megapixels. It is listed to come with a 4,310mAh battery, dimensions of 154.1×71.2×8.1mm, and weigh 172 grams.

Furthermore, tipster Evan Blass has leaked high-quality design renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the device in black, beige, blue, and red color variants. The camera setup on the phone appears to be square-shaped, similar to the one on the previously launched Moto Edge 50.