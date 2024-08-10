Redmi Note 14 and Poco X7 Neo Listed on BIS Certification Website before Launch

Redmi Note 14 might be coming to India soon according to a regulatory website listing. The BIS certification website also mentions a Poco X7 Neo. The specifications of Redmi Note 14 are still unknown, but it was previously listed on China’s 3C website. The listing suggests it could be a variant of Redmi Note 14. Both phones are expected to have similar features to their predecessors, Redmi Note 13 and Poco X6 Neo.

Redmi Note 14 and Poco X7 Neo to be Launched in India Soon

The upcoming Redmi Note 14 smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at an imminent launch in India. The listing on the BIS website also includes another handset, expected to be the Poco X7 Neo. Although the specific details of the Redmi Note 14 are not yet revealed, previous listings on China’s 3C website suggest that a launch is on the horizon.

Redmi Note 14 Details

A Redmi handset with the model number 24094RAD4I has appeared on the BIS website, leading to speculations that it could be a variant of the Redmi Note 14. This model was recently approved by China’s 3C regulator with the model number 24094RAD4C.

A Redmi phone and a Poco handset have been listed on the BIS website

Another device with the model number 2409FPCC4I, speculated to be similar to the Redmi Note 14, has also been listed on the BIS website alongside the Redmi handset. However, specific details about this Poco device are yet to be disclosed. The past release of the Poco X6 Neo as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 suggests that this new Poco device could be the Poco X7 Neo.

Redmi Note 13, Poco X6 Neo Specifications

The Redmi Note 13 and Poco X6 Neo were unveiled with Android 13 and the company’s MIUI 14 user interface. Both smartphones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6800 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

Both devices come with a 108-megapixel primary camera with 3x in-sensor zoom, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. They offer up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The handsets also have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.