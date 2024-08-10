vivo V40 Series: Innovating Mid-Premium Smartphones

The vivo V40 series is a game-changer in the world of smartphones, offering innovative features, best-in-class imaging with ZEISS partnership, eye-catching design, AI-powered enhancements, durable build, and powerful performance with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC chipset. Priced between Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 55,999, the V40 Pro and V40 will be available for sale from August 13 and August 19 respectively. Available on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores, both models come with attractive offline and online offers.

In the rapidly changing world of smartphones, the vivo V40 series has emerged as a significant player, bringing innovative features that set a new standard for a premium smartphone experience. With a focus on the modern user, this series combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design to deliver a comprehensive experience that redefines excellence in the smartphone industry.

Best-in-Class Imaging

Central to the vivo V40 series is its exceptional imaging capabilities. By partnering with ZEISS once again, vivo has ensured that even the base variant is co-engineered by ZEISS to offer a camera system that is truly remarkable. The V40 Pro features a 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera with the Sony IMX921 sensor, enhancing light intake for stunning night portraits and landscape shots. Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) guarantees sharp and blur-free shots, even in low-light conditions.

The V40 Pro also includes a 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Portrait Camera, offering 2x optical zoom up to 100mm and 50x digital zoom for capturing distant subjects with clarity. Additionally, the device features a 50MP ZEISS Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, perfect for capturing breathtaking landscape shots and group photos.

On the other hand, the vivo V40 is equipped with a 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera and a 50MP ZEISS Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, ensuring users can capture sharp, detailed images in various situations.

The V40 series introduces the ZEISS Multifocal Portrait photography feature, allowing users to capture perfect portraits in any setting. Professional portrait modes with golden focal lengths, such as the swirly bokeh of the Biotar mode or the soft, circular bokeh of the Sonnar mode, ensure flawless shots with a professional touch.

The vivo V40 Pro supports five golden focal lengths for portraits, combined with ZEISS Style Portrait Bokehs, enabling consumers to take professional portraits with focal lengths up to 100 mm. The new Festival Portrait mode adds a special touch to festive photos, ensuring memorable gatherings.

Eye-Catching Looks

The vivo V40 series is not just about performance; it’s a statement piece. With an ultra-slim 3D curved display and striking design, the V40 series is both beautiful and powerful. Available in colors like Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey, each variant reflects a unique style inspired by nature.

AI-Powered Enhancements

The vivo V40 series leverages AI to enhance the smartphone experience. AI Eraser, AI Photo Enhancer, and AI Group Portrait automatically refine photos and ensure everyone looks their best in group shots, regardless of lighting conditions. AI Superlink manages network connection and performance for a seamless multitasking experience.

Durable Design

Despite its slim profile, the V40 series prioritizes durability. Both the V40 and V40 Pro feature IP68 dust and water resistance, making them reliable in outdoor conditions. High-performance materials ensure these smartphones can withstand daily use without compromising style.

Powerful Performance

The vivo V40 series is powered by cutting-edge processors for flagship-grade performance. The V40 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC chipset, delivering a smooth experience for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. The devices boast a 1.5K ultra-clear AMOLED display with peak brightness levels of 4500 nits, offering vibrant viewing even in bright sunlight.

The V40 series comes with dual stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience, coupled with a large 5500mAh battery for all-day usage and fast charging capabilities. The smartphones are the slimmest in their category with a 5500mAh battery.

Final Thoughts

The vivo V40 series sets a new benchmark for premium devices, offering best-in-class imaging, stunning design, and powerful performance. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, design lover, or performance seeker, the V40 series surpasses expectations. The smartphones offer great value for their price.

Prices:

vivo V40 Pro:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs. 49,999

12GB RAM and 512GB storage: Rs. 55,999

vivo V40:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs. 34,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs. 36,999

12GB RAM and 512GB storage: Rs. 41,999

The vivo V40 Pro will be available from August 13, while the vivo V40 will go on sale from August 19. Both smartphones will be available on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores.

Offline buyers can enjoy exclusive offers, including free accidental and liquid damage protection, instant cashback, zero down payment, and discounts on vivo V-Shield. Online buyers can avail of free accidental protection, cashback, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options.