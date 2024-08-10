Global Model of Honor Magic V3 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Listed on Geekbench

Honor Magic V3, the latest foldable phone from Honor, launched in China and may soon be available globally. A new variant with high-performance specs was spotted on Geekbench. The phone is likely to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a triple camera setup. It features a large primary and cover display, stylus support, and fast charging. The phone runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.1.

The Honor Magic V3, a foldable phone launched in China in July, is expected to soon make its way to global markets. A new variant of the smartphone has been spotted on a popular performance benchmarking website, hinting at what we can expect from the device if it is released in other regions. It is likely that the global variant of the Magic V3 will come with the same specifications as the Chinese version.

Geekbench Listing

A listing for a device with the model number “FCP-N49” was discovered on Geekbench, revealing that it is equipped with an octa-core processor scoring 1,914 points in the single-core test and 5,354 points in the multi-core test. The chipset’s prime core can reach a peak clock speed of 3.30GHz.

The device will feature an Adreno 750 GPU and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Qualcomm’s flagship processor launched in 2023. It is listed to come with 12GB of RAM.

Although the model number on Geekbench does not directly mention the handset’s name, it has been linked to the Honor Magic V3 based on a Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) listing. The recently launched Chinese version of the Magic V3 carries the model number FCP-AN10.

Honor Magic V3 Specifications

The Chinese version of the Honor Magic V3 features a 7.92-inch primary LTPO OLED screen and a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover display, both with stylus support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The phone runs on MagicOS 8.0.1 based on Android 14 and comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also has a 40-megapixel wide-angle front camera for selfies.

The Honor Magic V3 is equipped with a 5,150mAh silicon carbon battery supporting 66W wired charging and has an IPX8 rating for dust and splash resistance.