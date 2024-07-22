Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Unveiled: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery, Price & Specs

Xiaomi unveiled the Mix Fold 4 in the Chinese market, a foldable smartphone with top-notch features. It boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Leica quad rear cameras, and two-way satellite communication. The device supports fast charging, has a large battery, and runs on Android 14. With a starting price of CNY 8,999, it is expected to compete with Samsung and Honor in the global market soon.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Leica Branded Quad Rear Camera Setup

Xiaomi has introduced its latest foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, in the Chinese market. This device comes equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup with a Summilux lens. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 also boasts two-way satellite communication capabilities and is built to IPX8-rated standards. Additionally, it sports a 5,100mAh battery supporting 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is set to compete with recently launched devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Honor Magic V3.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Price

The pricing for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 starts at CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1,03,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant, while the 16GB+512GB model is priced at CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,15,000). The top-end 16GB+1TB version carries a price tag of CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,000). Available color options include Black, Gentian Blue Dragon Fibre, and White.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is currently exclusive to China, but is expected to make its way to other global markets in the near future, following the trend of Xiaomi’s previous foldable smartphones.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 runs on Android 14 with HyperOS on top. It features a 7.98-inch primary 2K AMOLED inner display with a peak brightness of 3000nits. The outer display is a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 3000nits peak brightness. Both screens support up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

The device is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. It also features VC liquid cooling for thermal management and a T800H carbon fibre build.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

For photography enthusiasts, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 comes with a Leica-branded rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Both the cover screen and main screen feature 20-megapixel cameras.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 cover 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a host of other features. The device also includes a fingerprint sensor for authentication and boasts an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, it supports two-way satellite communication for emergency situations where traditional network access may not be available.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 packs a robust 5,100mAh battery that supports fast charging with 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It weighs 226 grams and measures 9.47mm in thickness.