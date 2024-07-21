Amazon Prime Day: Huge Discounts on iPhone 15, 14, 13 & More

Amazon Prime Day 2024 started on July 20 with big discounts on products like smartphones and home appliances. The sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime users and ends on July 21. iPhones are available with discounts up to 20%. ICICI Bank and SBI cardholders can get an additional 10% off. For instance, iPhone 15 is available for Rs. 70,900, down from Rs. 79,900. Other models are also on sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 started on July 20 and is offering significant discounts on various products like smartphones, tablets, PCs, and home appliances. This exclusive sale is available to Amazon Prime users and will end on July 21. One of the standout deals includes discounts on more expensive smartphones, allowing customers to get better value for their money. In addition to discounts, customers can also take advantage of bank offers, cashback, and other benefits.

Best Deals on iPhone Models

If you are in the market for a good deal on an iPhone, the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is the place to be. iPhone models are currently available with discounts of up to 20 percent. On top of these discounts, customers using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, as well as SBI credit cards, can enjoy an additional 10 percent off. For example, the iPhone 15, Apple’s latest smartphone, is priced at Rs. 70,900, down from its original MRP of Rs. 79,900, representing a discount of nearly 11 percent. Similarly, the iPhone 13, Apple’s most affordable non-SE iPhone, is available for Rs. 48,799. Similar deals can also be found on iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, and other iPhone models.