Enhancing Foldable Experience: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 & Z Flip6 with Galaxy AI

Samsung has launched its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, which are now available for pre-order. These devices come with advanced AI features like Note Assist and Interpreter, innovative design with enhanced durability, superior performance, and enhanced user experience. The Galaxy Z Fold6 focuses on productivity and creativity, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 is compact and customizable. Pre-order now to experience the future of smartphones.

The latest products from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, are not just stylish and technologically advanced devices. They are designed to bring AI to the forefront of your smartphone experience, revolutionizing the way you communicate, create, and accomplish tasks.

Pre-Order Information

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are now available for pre-order, with regular availability beginning on July 24. By pre-ordering today, you can enjoy exclusive benefits such as Galaxy Z Assurance, device protection through Samsung Care+, discounts on the Watch Ultra and Buds3, and much more.

Key Features of Galaxy Z Fold6

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is a powerhouse when it comes to productivity and performance. Here are some of the standout features that set it apart:

AI-Enhanced Productivity: Note Assist, Translator, Transcriber, Drawing Assist

Note Assist, Translator, Transcriber, Drawing Assist AI Communication: Interpreter, Live Translate

Interpreter, Live Translate Design and Durability: Floating design, Enhanced Armour Aluminium, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Floating design, Enhanced Armour Aluminium, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Powerful Creativity Tools: AI Photo Assist, Portrait Studio, Instant Slow-mo

AI Photo Assist, Portrait Studio, Instant Slow-mo Immersive Gaming: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, 7.6-inch display, Ray Tracing

Key Features of Galaxy Z Flip6

The Galaxy Z Flip6 combines creativity and customisation in a compact package. Here are some of its top features:

AI-Backed Flex Window: Super AMOLED Flex Window, Suggested replies, FlexWindow integration

Super AMOLED Flex Window, Suggested replies, FlexWindow integration Pro Grade Camera: Auto Zoom, Nightography, Social apps integration

Auto Zoom, Nightography, Social apps integration Customisation, Durability, and Battery: Photo Ambient, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 4,000mAh battery

Colour Options

Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 come in a range of colours to suit your style preferences. From Silver Shadow to Crafted Black, there is a colour option for everyone.

Why Choose Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6?

These devices from Samsung offer advanced AI features, innovative design, superior performance, and an enhanced user experience. If you’re looking for a cutting-edge smartphone that pushes the boundaries of technology, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are the ideal choices.

Experience the Future Today

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6 today to be one of the first to experience the future of foldable smartphones. Elevate your mobile experience with Samsung Galaxy AI and enjoy the exclusive pre-book offers available.