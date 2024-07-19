Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones & Electronics Now Live

In Short:

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is on in India with discounts and deals for Prime members on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and electronics. Best offers include Apple iPhone 13 for Rs. 47,799, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G for Rs. 74,999, Redmi 13C 5G for Rs. 9,499, iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G for Rs. 29,999, and Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G for Rs. 14,999. Great deals also on Dell laptop, Apple iPad, HP Laptop, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale in India

The Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is now live in India, offering exclusive deals and discounts to Amazon Prime members over a two-day period. The sale includes a wide range of products such as mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. To assist you in navigating through the sale, we are curating the best deals that provide value for your money. It is essential to have a Prime membership to take full advantage of this sale, and please be aware that prices and product availability may change during the sale.

Best Smartphone Deals

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 is available for an effective price of Rs. 47,799 (including bank offers) during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale in India. Additionally, there is an exchange offer with a maximum discount of Rs. 44,050, along with the option of using no-cost EMI payment methods with select credit cards.

Buy now: Rs. 47,799 (after bank offers)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 74,999 (including bank offers) during Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 sale in India. There is also an exchange offer that can further reduce the price by up to Rs. 44,050, making it an attractive deal for those looking for a premium smartphone.

Buy now: Rs. 74,999 (including bank offers)

Redmi 13C 5G

Amazon is providing a discount on the Redmi 13C 5G budget smartphone with a Rs. 1,000 on-page coupon, bringing the price down to Rs. 9,499. Customers can also avail additional discounts by exchanging their old smartphones, receiving up to Rs. 9,950 off. The Redmi 13C 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 4GB RAM, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now: Rs. 9,499 (after coupon discount)

Top Electronics Deals

Dell 15 Thin and Light Laptop

The Dell 15 Thin and Light laptop is available for Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 62,088) during the Prime Day 2024 sale on Amazon. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop offers a thin design with a large display, making it a compelling choice for those in search of a versatile laptop under Rs. 45,000.

Buy now: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 62,088)

Apple iPad 10th Gen

During Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 sale, the 10th generation iPad is priced at Rs. 30,900 in India. Customers can also avail additional discounts by exchanging their old devices, receiving up to Rs. 29,250 off. The iPad is equipped with Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, 64GB storage, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Buy now: Rs. 30,900 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

HP Laptop 15 13th Gen Intel Core i5

The HP Laptop 15 (15-fd0220TU) is currently available for Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 70,502) during Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 sale. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop provides a balance of performance and features.

Buy now: Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 70,502)

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K are available at discounted prices during the Prime Day 2024 sale in India. The regular Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs. 2,199, while the Fire TV Stick 4K model is offered at Rs. 3,999. For those seeking a more affordable option, the Fire TV Stick Lite is available for Rs. 1,999.

Buy Fire TV Stick: Rs. 2,199

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K: Rs. 3,999

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite: Rs. 1,999

Continue to check this page for more updates on the best Prime Day 2024 offers on gadgets and electronics that provide value for your money.