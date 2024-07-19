Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL Spotted on IMDA Website Before Launch

Google has given a sneak peek of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro, with the standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL expected to be revealed soon. The devices have been spotted on Indonesia’s IMDA certification website. The listings confirm support for 5G and other connectivity options. The Pixel 9 series is rumored to feature a 4,558mAh battery, a 6.24-inch display for the Pixel 9, and a 6.34-inch screen for the Pro model. The phones are expected to run on Android 14 and will be launched on August 13.

Google has unveiled the first look at the Pixel 9 Pro following several leaks. The standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are set to be revealed next month, alongside the Pro model. While Google has not disclosed any details about these two models in the Pixel 9 series, three Pixel 9 series devices have been reportedly found on Indonesia’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website. The alleged listing indicates their model numbers and a few connectivity options.

MySmartPrice spotted listings for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL on the IMDA website. According to the shared screenshot of the listing, the standard Pixel 9 is identified by the model number GUR25, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are designated as GEC77 and GZC4K, respectively.

The listing does not disclose any specifications of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, but it does confirm support for 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity on these devices.

Google Pixel 9 Series Specifications (Rumoured)

Google has announced that its next Made by Google hardware launch event will take place on August 13. Previous reports suggest that the company may launch four Pixel 9 smartphones at the event. Teaser videos for the upcoming phones are already being promoted by the company. Teasers for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were released earlier today. They are set to be launched in India on August 14.

According to leaks, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will come with a 4,558mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to have a 4,942mAh battery. The regular Pixel 9 is rumored to feature a 6.24-inch display, while the Pro model might sport a 6.34-inch screen. All Pixel 9 models are likely to be equipped with the Tensor G4 and run on Android 14.