Analyst suggests no increase in iPhone 16 shipments in 2024, despite claims.

In Short:

Apple had previously been expected to increase iPhone 16 shipments in 2024 due to upgrades and AI features. However, recent earnings calls from Apple suppliers suggest that the company may not see a significant rise in shipments compared to the iPhone 15 series. It is speculated that Apple may ship 87 million iPhone 16 units in the second half of 2024, similar to the previous year.

iPhone 16 Shipments Expectation Update

An Apple analyst suggests that the previously forecasted increase in iPhone 16 shipments for 2024 may not come to fruition. Earlier reports hinted at a surge in orders for the upcoming iPhone due to new features such as Apple Intelligence – the company’s AI suite. However, recent earnings calls from Apple suppliers indicate that the tech giant may not be anticipating a significant rise in iPhone 16 shipments compared to the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 16 Shipments

Rumors had circulated about Apple planning to ramp up iPhone 16 shipments in 2024. A recent Bloomberg report projected Apple aiming to ship about 90 million iPhone 16 units in the second half of 2024, representing a 10% YoY growth. This growth expectation was pinned on the introduction of the new A18 chipset and Apple Intelligence features across the iPhone 16 lineup.

However, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, insights from earnings calls of key Apple suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Largan suggest that Apple might not witness a significant spike in iPhone 16 shipments. Instead, Apple could be looking at around 87 million units shipped in the latter half of 2024, slightly lower than the iPhone 15 shipments in the same period last year.

In remarks from TSMC and Largan, there were indications that the expected growth in unit shipments for high-end models was not as drastic as previously thought. Both suppliers noted that orders for high-end models remained steady compared to the previous year.

It is worth noting that Apple Intelligence is set to be compatible only with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models powered by the A17 Pro SoC, excluding the standard iPhone 15 and older models. With speculations that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will utilize the same chipset, there is a possibility that all models in the series could support Apple’s AI suite.