New Report: Google Pixel 9 Could Provide 2 Years of Satellite SOS Service for Free, Similar to Apple

Google Pixel 9 series is set to launch on August 13 with satellite SOS service similar to Apple’s. A recent Android 15 Beta 4 update teardown reveals Pixel Satellite SOS feature, sharing user info with emergency services during satellite connectivity. Google may offer free Pixel satellite SOS for two years, matching Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite service. Older Pixel devices may receive updates to support satellite SOS.

The Google Pixel 9 series is set to launch globally and in India on August 13. Recent reports suggest that Google might introduce a satellite SOS service with features similar to Apple in its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup.

Free Pixel Satellite SOS Service

According to a report by Android Authority, in collaboration with tipster AssembleDebug, a teardown of the latest Android 15 Beta 4 update reveals that Google might offer a feature called “Pixel Satellite SOS.”

The feature is said to involve sharing user information like name, email, phone number, location, emergency contact, and device details with emergency services and satellite service providers when connecting with emergency services via satellite.

The uncovered strings in the code also suggest that Google could provide the Pixel Satellite SOS service free of charge for a duration of two years. This aligns with Apple’s two-year free Emergency SOS via Satellite service for users of iPhone 14 and newer models.

Additionally, it is hinted that Pixel devices may receive an update to support satellite SOS, especially since the Google Pixel 9 series is anticipated to come with Android 15 pre-installed.

Initial speculation about this feature was shared by tipster Mishaal Rahman back in March. An updated version of the Adaptive Connectivity Services app may introduce a Satellite SOS* settings page under the Safety & emergency tab, providing users with information on how the feature works, options to customize shared information, and even a link to purchase Garmin Search & Rescue insurance.