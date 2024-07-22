Oppo K12x 5G India Launch on July 29: Design, Colors, Features Unveiled

The Oppo K12x 5G is set to launch in India on July 29, with a design similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 4. It will come in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet colour options, with a 6.67-inch HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also have Splash Touch technology for wet hands, IP54-rated build, and 5,100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

Oppo K12x 5G Launch in India

Oppo K12x 5G is set to make its debut in India soon, as announced by the company. The smartphone’s launch date has been confirmed, along with details about its design, color options, and key features, including display and battery specifications. It is worth noting that a Chinese version of the Oppo K12x 5G was already introduced earlier this year. The Indian variant of the device appears to have some differences in design compared to its Chinese counterpart. Interestingly, the Oppo K12x 5G is expected to be launched in India as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Oppo K12x 5G Launch, Design, Color Options

The official launch of the Oppo K12x 5G in India is scheduled for July 29, as stated by the company in a press release. The device’s design is teased to be similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 4, hinting at a possible rebranding. The dual rear camera setup on the Oppo K12x 5G is housed in a vertical pill-shaped module, accompanied by a circular LED flash unit. The display features a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera, while the volume rocker and power button are located on the right side.

An official product page for the Oppo K12x 5G is already live on the company’s India website, showcasing the smartphone in two color options – Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet.

Oppo K12x 5G Features

The Oppo K12x 5G will come with a 6.67-inch HD+ display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is also equipped with Splash Touch technology, enabling users to operate the phone even with wet hands.

Additionally, the device will measure 7.68mm in thickness, weigh 186g, and feature an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It will also include twice-reinforced Panda Glass protection and MIL-STD-810H certification. The smartphone will incorporate Oppo’s AI Linkboost technology and offer support for Dual View Video feature, allowing users to record videos using both front and rear cameras simultaneously. Moreover, it will be powered by a 5,100mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support.