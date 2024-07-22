iQoo Z9s Series to Launch in India in August with Triple Cameras

iQoo, a sub-brand of Vivo, is set to launch the Z9s series smartphones in India. The announcement comes after the recent launch of the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G. The CEO of iQoo India teased the arrival of the Z9s series in August, featuring a similar design to the previous Z9 models. The lineup is expected to include at least two models with competitive pricing and top-notch features like dual rear cameras and fast charging.

iQoo Z9s Series Set to Launch in India

iQoo, the sub-brand of Vivo, has officially announced the upcoming launch of the iQoo Z9s series in India. Although specific details about the new smartphones have not been disclosed, it is expected that there will be at least two models in the series. This news follows the recent release of the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G, which features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. iQoo’s Z series currently includes models such as iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x, and iQoo Z9x 5G.

Teaser and Launch Details

Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQoo India, hinted at the arrival of the iQoo Z9s series in the country through a social media post. Although an exact release date has not been revealed, Marya confirmed that the new series will be unveiled in August. The teaser image showcases the rear design of the smartphone, featuring a rectangular-shaped camera module with three cameras and a ring-shaped LED light. Previous iQoo Z9 models have come with dual rear cameras.

Expected Features

The design of the iQoo Z9s is expected to follow the same aesthetic as the iQoo Z9 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G, which were launched earlier this year in India. The upcoming lineup is anticipated to include models like iQoo Z9s and iQoo Z9s Pro.

Pricing and Specifications

The base model of the iQoo Z9 5G was introduced with a starting price of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the iQoo Z9x 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB configuration. The iQoo Z9 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC, while the iQoo Z9x 5G comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both phones feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and support 44W fast charging.