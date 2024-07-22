Infinix’s 720-Degree SphereTech NFC Tech: Doubled Signal Range Claimed

Infinix introduced a new NFC technology called 720-degree SphereTech NFC. This new technology improves signal radius and card reading area. It will address issues like transaction failure and card readability in NFC-enabled smartphones. Infinix claims it will offer enhanced security and convenience for users. The technology allows transactions to be completed from multiple angles. NFC technology first appeared in Nokia 6131 in 2006.

Infinix announced the introduction of its new near-field communication (NFC) technology last week. Dubbed 720-degree SphereTech NFC , the consumer technology brand claims that it has made significant advancements to the existing NFC technology to improve both its signal radius and the card reading area. At the moment, the company has not revealed which smartphones might get this feature. Infinix claims that the 720-degree SphereTech NFC will address issues such as transaction failure and card readability of NFC-enabled smartphones while making the process seamless.

Details of the Technology

In a press release, the smartphone maker said that the new 720-degree SphereTech NFC is a proprietary and self-developed technology which has been patented. Describing the NFC technology, Infinix said it doubles the signal range compared to existing capability and increases the card reading area by 200 percent.

“Our commitment to innovation and understanding user needs has driven us to create a solution that not only enhances functionality but also provides unparalleled security and convenience for our users. The 720° SphereTech NFC significantly improves the mobile experience in NFC applications, offering seamless, reliable, and secure interactions from multiple angles,” said Li Cao, Senior Manager, NFC Department of Infinix.

The company claimed that the expanded signal coverage and stability will ensure a smooth and seamless performance from any angle. Notably, Infinix claims any smartphone enabled with the SphereTech NFC can be tapped on the front, back, and top sides to complete a transaction.

Describing how the NFC technology works, the company claims it was built with a better spatial layout, signal compatibility, and material type configuration. However, the company did not delve deeper into any of these technologies to explain the impact of these new additions. It did mention that the main advantage users will see with this NFC implementation is the reduction of angle limitations and more reliable interactions while making a transaction.