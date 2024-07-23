OnePlus Open 2 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery, may launch as Oppo Find N5 in select regions

OnePlus Open, the first foldable smartphone by OnePlus, is expected to get a successor called OnePlus Open 2 in 2025. It may launch in China as Oppo Find N5. Chinese tipster revealed Oppo and Vivo are working on new foldable phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and 6,000mAh battery, expected to launch in early 2023. OnePlus Open 2 may feature a 6,000mAh battery, heating up competition with other foldable makers.

OnePlus Open 2 Rumored to be the Successor of OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open was launched last year as the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus. Rumors suggest that a successor, OnePlus Open 2, may be in the works for a 2025 launch. While OnePlus has not confirmed the existence of the device, a Chinese tipster has shared details hinting at its arrival.

Speculations and Leak Details

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station revealed on Weibo that parent companies Oppo and Vivo are working on new foldable phones, likely to be launched in the first quarter of next year. These devices are expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and have hefty 6,000mAh battery units.

Photo Credit: Weibo

Possible Rebranding as OnePlus Open 2

It is speculated that OnePlus Open 2 could be a rebranded version of Oppo Find N5, similar to how OnePlus Open was launched as the international version of Oppo Find N3. The new device is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery, an upgrade from its predecessor.

Last year’s OnePlus Open came with a 4,805mAh battery supporting 67W SuperVOOC charging. The shift to a 6,000mAh battery in the OnePlus Open 2 would mark a significant improvement, with the company likely relying on its Glacier Battery technology for this upgrade.

Competition and Huawei’s Tri-Fold Foldable

If the rumors are true, OnePlus Open 2 would feature one of the largest batteries among foldable phones, setting up a competitive landscape with other players like Samsung. Additionally, predictions about Huawei’s tri-fold foldable were reiterated, hinting at a dual-hinge design and Kirin 9-series chipset, but no details about the launch timeframe were provided.

Recap of OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open was introduced in India in October 2023, priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Featuring a 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED cover screen, the device runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and boasts a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.