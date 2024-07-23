iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro specs, launch dates leaked; iPhone 17 Slim to feature updated design

There’s a lot of information available about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 models, expected to launch this September, with iterative upgrades and no sign of a redesign. However, leaks about the iPhone 17 lineup for 2025 have surfaced, including details about display technology, RAM, camera upgrades, and a potential Ultra model. The launch is expected in September 2025, with the iPhone SE (4th generation) rumored for April-May.

Apple’s iPhone lineup is always the subject of much anticipation and speculation. This year, as we gear up for the launch of the iPhone 16 series in September, leaks have already surfaced about Apple’s plans for the iPhone 17 models, rumored to be launched in 2025.

iPhone SE (4th generation) Specifications (Rumoured)

According to tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, details about all the iPhone models slated to launch in 2025 have been shared. While details about the iPhone 16 series are still surfacing, the leaks about the iPhone 17 models provide some interesting insights.

iPhone 17 Specifications (Rumoured)

The iPhone 17 models are expected to feature a higher refresh rate of 120Hz with LTPO technology, enabling Apple’s always-on-display feature. These models are rumored to come with 6.27-inch and 6.65-inch LTPO panels, A19 SoC, and 8GB of RAM.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The iPhone 17 Pro models are said to offer 12GB of RAM and three 48-megapixel rear cameras, powered by the Apple A19 Pro SoC.

iPhone 17 Slim/Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

Apple is reportedly working on a redesigned ultra-thin appearance for the iPhone 17 Slim/Ultra model. The use of RCC components could make these models even slimmer than their predecessors.

While there have been reports of some delays in the development of the iPhone 17 models, the latest leak suggests that the iPhone 17 Slim/Ultra model will indeed be launched with a new design.

iPhone 17 launch timeline

Although specific details about the launch timeline are not provided, the image attached to the leak hints at a possible launch window for the iPhone SE (4th generation) in April-May 2025, with the rest of the models expected to follow the usual September launch schedule.