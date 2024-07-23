Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Larger Cover Display Set to Launch in October

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its recent event. It is also rumored to be working on a slim version of the phone, which may be launched in October according to a leak from China. The slim version is expected to have a book-style foldable design with a conventional smartphone display ratio. It may have an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external screen, and could be thinner and lighter than the standard model. The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at Rs. 1,64,999 in India and it comes with a triple camera setup and a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC.

Samsung has recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its Galaxy Unpacked event, and rumors have emerged about a slim version of the device. While initial reports suggested that the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim was delayed, a new leak from China hints at an October release. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to feature a more traditional smartphone display ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Launch Timeline Tipped

According to tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is set to be launched in October. It is rumored to debut alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Samsung W25, which is believed to be the Chinese variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In a deleted post, the tipster mentioned that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim’s cover screen will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The device is expected to feature an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external screen, deviating from the sizes of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 model.

The Galaxy Z Fold Slim is anticipated to be thinner and lighter compared to the standard version and may not have S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced starting at Rs. 1,64,999 in India for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC and features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. The device also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel camera under the inner screen.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is IP48 rated for dust and water resistance and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare.