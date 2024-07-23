iQoo 13 to Come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Triple Rear Cameras

The iQoo 13 is set to be launched later this year as a successor to the iQoo 12. While details about the specifications are not officially confirmed, leaks suggest that it will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a 2K resolution OLED screen, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The phone may also have a larger battery than its predecessor and support 100W fast charging. It is expected to be announced in November.

iQoo 13 Leaks: Insights into Design and Specifications

iQoo 13 Specifications (Leaked)

The successor to the iQoo 12, the iQoo 13, is expected to be officially released later this year. While Vivo’s sub-brand, iQoo, has not revealed any details about the upcoming device, a Chinese tipster has shared some information about its design and key specifications. Like its predecessor, the iQoo 13 is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and feature an OLED screen with a 2K resolution. The tipster also suggests that the phone will come equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The leak, shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, reveals that the iQoo 13 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The phone is expected to sport a flat OLED panel with a 2K resolution supplied by Chinese component manufacturer BOE.

According to the leak, the upcoming smartphone will have a redesigned screen shape mold, but it is unclear if there will be any changes to the screen size compared to the iQoo 12. The device is also rumored to have a larger battery capacity starting with the number ‘6’, indicating a minimum of 6,000mAh battery size, with no support for wireless charging.

Previous leaks have suggested that the iQoo 13 will support 100W fast charging and may include a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It could also feature a single-point ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a metal middle frame, glass back, and IP68 or IP69-rated dust and water resistance.

The iQoo 13 is expected to be unveiled in November, following the official release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in late October. The iQoo 12 series was first launched in China in November 2023 and later made its way to India in December.