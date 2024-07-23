Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Specs Revealed Before Global Launch, Possible 50MP Primary Camera

In Short:

Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Specifications Leaked

A leak has surfaced suggesting that Xiaomi is working on the Xiaomi 14T Pro, set to be launched in international markets later this year. The leak reveals potential camera specifications for the upcoming smartphone. According to a tipster, the Xiaomi 14T Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, there’s speculation that the telephoto camera on the device might be tuned by Leica. Furthermore, it is rumored that the Xiaomi 14T Pro could share similar specifications with the Redmi K70 Ultra, expected to make its debut in China next month.

Details of the Camera Setup

As per a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @xiaomitimecom, the Xiaomi 14T Pro could boast a triple rear camera setup along with a single front-facing camera. Two of the rear cameras are expected to house Samsung sensors. The leak also suggests that the primary camera could be a 50-megapixel sensor from Omnivision.

Other camera specifications mentioned in the leak include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor from Omnivision and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens from Samsung, possibly Leica-branded. While details about the front camera’s megapixel count are scarce, it is speculated to be equipped with a Samsung sensor.

Additional Information about Xiaomi 14T Pro

According to previous reports, the Xiaomi 14T Pro might launch alongside the Xiaomi 14T base model. The smartphones could share identical specifications with the Redmi K70 Ultra. The Xiaomi 14T series is expected to be introduced in select international markets in September, although it may not be available in India.

The leak also references Xiaomi’s HyperOS code, which hints at the internal model numbers N12 for both smartphones. The Xiaomi 14T Pro, codenamed “rothko,” may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, while the Xiaomi 14T, codenamed “degas,” could have the internal model number N12A.

These leaks should be taken with caution as none of the information has been officially confirmed by Xiaomi. More details about the Xiaomi 14T series are likely to emerge once the company makes an official announcement.