Realme 13 Pro+ Camera AI Features: Impressive Test Results

The Realme 13 Pro series is scheduled to be launched in India and globally on July 30th. The lineup will include the Realme 13 Pro and the 13 Pro+. Realme has been teasing the phones on social media and has also shared some details. At an event in Thailand earlier this month, the company showcased the AI features on the Realme 13 Pro series that aim to enhance the camera performance.

Preview of Realme 13 Pro+

Prior to the launch, we had the opportunity to test one of the phones and specifically explore the AI camera features. In this preview, we will focus on the AI Eraser and the AI Ultra Clarity features. We will also provide some before and after photos to showcase how these features function. The phone used for testing was the Realme 13 Pro+.

Realme 13 Pro+ Camera Setup

Before diving into the AI features, let’s briefly discuss the camera hardware of the Realme 13 Pro+. The device is equipped with a triple rear camera system which includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-701 primary camera with f/1.88 aperture and OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Realme has named this camera system as ‘HyperImage+’ and claims that the AI features enhance the overall output.

Realme 13 Pro+ AI Eraser Feature

The AI Eraser feature on the Realme 13 Pro+ effectively removes unwanted objects and individuals from images. While it generally works well, sometimes multiple attempts are required. This feature was tested on various subjects such as people, vehicles, and plants, showing consistent performance. An active internet connection is necessary to utilize this tool. Samples of the AI Eraser feature can be viewed below.

AI Eraser feature on Realme 13 Pro+ [Tap to Expand]

Realme 13 Pro+ AI Ultra Clarity Feature

The AI Ultra Clarity feature aims to enhance the resolution and clarity of blurry photos. It was tested with zoomed-in shots at 6x and 10x digital zoom levels and showed some improvement in clarity. Samples of this feature can be observed below.

AI Ultra Clarity works most of the time. [Tap to Expand]

Overall, the AI features on the Realme 13 Pro+ provide noticeable improvements in image quality. While there are instances where the results are not significant, the features are comparable to similar offerings from industry leaders like Google and Samsung.