iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 for iPhone Released, Apple Expands RCS Messaging Support

In Short:

Apple unveiled iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, with new features like wallpapers for CarPlay, flashlight UI for iPhone models, and RCS messaging expansion. Developer Beta 4 brings design tweaks to hidden apps folder, Stocks app icon, and more. The update also includes new animations, toggles, and controls menu settings. Apple also released RC updates for existing operating systems alongside developer betas for upcoming versions.

The much-awaited iOS 18, Apple’s latest iPhone operating system update, was revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10. Since then, Apple has been rolling out developer and public beta updates with new features, system improvements, and bug fixes.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 Features

Apple’s changelog for the iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 update highlights the introduction of eight new Light and Dark Mode wallpapers for CarPlay. Additionally, a new feature called Controls Menu has been added under the Preserve Settings banner, allowing users to preserve the previously used camera tool.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone

The update also includes the flashlight UI, initially introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro models, now available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Subscribers to iCloud will notice a new animation in the iCloud menu under iPhone settings.

Design tweaks have been made to the Hidden apps folder, Stocks app icon, and the Continue option in the Books app. Users can now switch between Light Mode while keeping the Dark Mode appearance of home screen icons. Additionally, a new Silent/Mute toggle and Accessibility Eye Mirroring option have been added to the Control Centre.

New Flashlight UI in iOS 18

One significant change with iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 is the expansion of RCS messaging support. Fido and Rogers in Canada, Orange, Vodafone, and Yoigo in Spain, and Orange and T-Mobile in the UK now support RCS on iPhone.

Other Apple Updates

Along with iOS 18 Developer Beta 4, Apple also released the fourth developer betas of iPadOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, visionOS 2, tvOS 18, and watchOS 11. Additionally, Apple launched Release Candidates (RC) for iOS 17.6, iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, tvOS 17.6, macOS Sonoma 14.6, and visionOS 1.3.