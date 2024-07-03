Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Render Leaks Suggest Bigger Camera Module & Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, IPX8 rating possible

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mix Fold 4 as the successor to the Mix Fold 3. The leaked render shows the phone will have four Leica cameras. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and have IPX8 water resistance. The primary camera is expected to be 50MP with a Leica lens. There might be a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging. The design and specs might change before the official release.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of Launch

The much-anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is set to be unveiled later this month, serving as the successor to the Mix Fold 3. Although the official launch date for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is still undisclosed, a recent leak has provided insights into the design and key specifications of the upcoming foldable phone.

Leaked Render and Specs

Renowned tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the alleged render and specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 on X (formerly Twitter). The render showcases the rear design of the phone, featuring an enlarged camera island housing four Leica-branded cameras and an LED flash.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 alleged render

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Key Features

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a Leica Summilux lens, maintaining parity with its predecessor, the Mix Fold 3. Under the hood, it is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a significant upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC found in the previous model. The device may also boast an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Battery and Dimensions

According to Blass, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will house a 5,000mAh battery that supports wireless charging. Additionally, the foldable phone is expected to have a svelte profile, measuring less than 10mm in thickness.

Prototype Disclaimer

It should be noted that the leaked image and specifications belong to a prototype, and the final design may undergo alterations before the official release. Therefore, it is advisable to approach these details with caution until the company officially confirms the handset’s features and design.