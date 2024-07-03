iQoo Z9 Lite Key Specs Confirmed for July 15 India Launch

iQoo is soon launching the Z9 Lite, a budget 5G smartphone to complete the Z9 series. The Lite version will be even more affordable than the existing models. The phone will come in a new Aqua Flow color and feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is set to launch in India on July 15 and is expected to offer good performance for its price.

iQoo’s Latest Offering – Z9 Lite 5G Smartphone

iQoo Z9 Lite: iQoo is set to launch the Z9 Lite, a budget-friendly 5G smartphone, which will complete the Z9 series that started with the iQoo Z9 and was followed by the iQoo Z9x model. Unlike the pricier Z9, the “Lite” version is expected to offer a more affordable option in the lineup.

New Details Revealed: The brand recently disclosed some key details about the upcoming iQoo Z9 Lite on its Amazon product listing page. The device will come in a new color called Aqua Flow, as revealed on iQoo’s official social media handle on X. It’s worth noting that the phone will not have an IP rating or waterproofing, unlike the IP64 and IP54 ratings on the iQoo Z9x and iQoo Z9, respectively.

Aqua Flow Colorway:

The Aqua Flow colorway of the upcoming iQoo Z9 Lite smartphone

Photo Credit: iQoo India (via X)

Features and Specifications: The iQoo Z9 Lite is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The presence of a 6nm process technology promises efficient performance for a budget smartphone.

Performance Benchmark: The device is said to achieve an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 4,14,000, indicating competitive performance within its price range.

Launch Details: The iQoo Z9 Lite is scheduled to launch in India on 15th July, featuring a blue finish and two rear-facing cameras.

Comparison with Z9x and Z9: While the iQoo Z9x is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and the iQoo Z9 runs on a 4nm Dimensity 7200 SoC, the Z9 Lite aims to offer a budget-friendly alternative with comparable features.

Conclusion: The iQoo Z9 Lite presents a promising option for users looking for a cost-effective 5G smartphone with decent performance. Stay tuned for the official launch on 15th July to uncover more about this new addition to the iQoo lineup.