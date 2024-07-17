Xiaomi Mix Flip Design and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Revealed for July 19 Launch

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Mix Flip in China on July 19 during CEO Lei Jun’s annual speech, along with other products like the Mix Fold 4 and Redmi K70 Ultra. The Mix Flip will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and have a larger cover display. It may come in black, purple, and silver/white colors with multiple finishes. Specifications include a 1.5K resolution display, dual rear cameras, and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of the Mix Flip in >China, with the unveiling scheduled for July 19 during Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun‘s annual speech. This event will also see the debut of several other products, including the Mix Fold 4, Redmi K70 Ultra, Watch S4 Sport, Buds 5, and the Smart Band 9, making it a significant occasion for the Chinese company.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Specifications Teased

Leading up to the official reveal, Xiaomi has teased some details of the upcoming Mix Flip foldable handset. Lei Jun shared on X some key features of the device, including the use of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm and a larger cover display that wraps around the rear camera module housing two sensors.

The foldable smartphone is also expected to feature a Leica-tuned dual camera system, vertically placed with an LED flash. The design includes openings for speaker grill, microphone, USB Type-C port, and SIM tray at the bottom, with power and volume buttons on the right side. Antenna bands can be seen on all sides of the device.

The Mix Flip is likely to be available in multiple color options such as black, purple, and silver/white. Teaser images hint at different finishes, with textured and smooth back panels being showcased.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications (Rumoured)

The Mix Flip is rumored to feature a 1.5K resolution display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 60-megapixel secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, a 32-megapixel front camera is anticipated. The device could come with a 4,700mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging.