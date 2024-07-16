OnePlus Nord 4 launched in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging: Price, Specs

OnePlus launched the Nord 4 in India with a 1.5K AMOLED display, 100W fast charging, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, and dual cameras. Prices start at Rs. 29,999. The phone runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1 promising six years of software updates. It features dual stereo speakers, AI-based features, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Pre-orders start on July 20.

The OnePlus Nord 4 was officially launched in India on Tuesday, July 16, marking the latest addition to the smartphone lineup from the Chinese tech giant, OnePlus. This new Nord series device, unveiled at OnePlus’ Summer Launch Event, succeeds last year’s OnePlus Nord 3 and boasts an impressive array of features.

OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India

The base model of the OnePlus Nord 4 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 29,999. The higher-end variants, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, are priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The smartphone comes in Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight colors and will be available for pre-orders starting July 20 through OnePlus’ online store, Amazon India, and other retail outlets. The open sale is set to begin on August 2.

Through an introductory offer, customers can purchase the base model of the OnePlus Nord 4 for Rs. 28,999 with bank-based discounts. During open sales, the initial price will be Rs. 27,999, inclusive of bank offers.

OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 runs on the latest Android 14 operating system with OxygenOS 14.1 and promises four years of software updates and two years of security updates. It features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, and Adreno 732 GPU. The device also comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support, and several AI-driven features like AI Audio Summary and AI Note Summary.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord 4 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC, among others. The device also sports dual stereo speakers with noise cancellation support and a 5,500mAh battery with OnePlus’s Battery Health Engine technology.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is designed to provide a seamless user experience with its powerful hardware and innovative features, catering to the needs of modern smartphone users.