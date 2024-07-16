Apple may switch from Blue Titanium to Rose for iPhone 16 Pro.

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro may come in a new ‘Rose’ color, as per a social media claim. The handset is expected to launch later this year with improved charging speed and camera upgrades. The new color could replace the Blue Titanium variant, with a larger and brighter display rumored. The camera may feature a 5X telephoto sensor and a larger cutout.

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro may introduce a new ‘Rose’ color option to replace an existing variant in Apple’s lineup of finishes, as per a recent claim on social media. The device, which is part of the iPhone 16 series, is anticipated to be unveiled later this year, likely in September. Recent reports also suggest that the Pro models could see improvements in charging speed and significant upgrades to the camera system.

iPhone 16 Pro New Colourway

According to a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by tipster OvO Baby Sauce OvO (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 16 Pro could introduce a new ‘Rose’ color option. This contradicts previous claims of a return of the Rose Gold color, initially seen with the iPhone 6S in 2015.

In a prior claim, the tipster suggested that the Blue Titanium finish, introduced only last year with the iPhone 15 Pro models, might be eliminated. Instead, a Rose color may join black, grey, and silver/white as potential options for the iPhone 16 Pro.

This aligns with an earlier forecast by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had mentioned the introduction of a new ‘Rose’ Titanium color for Apple’s upcoming iPhone series. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to retain the same color options as the iPhone 15 series, with only the yellow variant potentially being replaced by a white option.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro could feature a larger and brighter display. The screen size may increase from 6.1 inches to 6.27 inches, with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, representing a 20 percent enhancement.

Additionally, the device is rumored to receive a camera upgrade, with reports indicating that Apple may bring the 5X telephoto sensor from the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the iPhone 16 Pro. A purported sighting of the iPhone 16 Pro’s case on social media hinted at a larger camera cutout compared to its predecessor.