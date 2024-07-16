OnePlus Nord 4 and Pad 2 to Feature AI Speak, Clear Face, and Other AI Enhancements

In Short:

OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 will launch with AI-powered features like AI Clear Face, AI Eraser, and AI Speak. The devices will have AI Toolbox with features like AI Summary and AI Writer. OnePlus Nord 4 expected to have a 6.74-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The devices will receive four Android OS updates.

OnePlus Nord 4 and Pad 2 Launch with AI Features

The much-anticipated OnePlus Nord 4 is set to be unveiled today at 6:30 pm IST in Milan, Italy, during the Summer Launch Event. Alongside this, the company will also introduce the OnePlus Pad 2. In an official statement, OnePlus has revealed that both devices will come equipped with advanced AI features focused on utility and camera capabilities. Some of the AI features include AI Speak, AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, and more. This announcement follows the recent launch of the Sunset Dune variant of the OnePlus 12R in India.

OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2 AI Features

In a statement on its website, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 will boast AI-powered functionalities. The OnePlus Nord 4 will feature AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Cutout 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Speak, AI Summary, AI Writer, Recording Summary, and AI Link boost. While most of these features will be available at launch, the AI Best Face feature will be introduced later through an OTA update.

The OnePlus Pad 2, on the other hand, will come with AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Cutout 2.0, Scan Document, and Recording Summary features initially. Additional features like AI Speak, AI Summary, and AI Writer will be added in a future update. Many of these AI features have already been seen in the Oppo Reno 12 5G and will now be incorporated into the OnePlus Nord 4 and Pad 2.

OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications (Expected)

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4 will feature a 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. In terms of the camera, it may sport a dual rear setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, a 16-megapixel front camera is likely. The smartphone could pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord 4 will receive four Android OS updates.