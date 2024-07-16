HMD Global set to release HMD Crest and Crest Max smartphones in India soon

Finnish company HMD Global, parent of Nokia, is set to launch two new smartphones in India – HMD Crest and Crest Max. There’s an event on July 25, possibly related to the new phones. The company had to change the name from Arrow to Crest due to legal issues. HMD also has other smartphones in development, like HMD Nighthawk and HMD Tomcat.

HMD Global, the Finnish mobile manufacturer and parent company of Nokia, is preparing to launch two new smartphones in India. The upcoming models, named HMD Crest and Crest Max, will mark the company’s first foray into the Indian market. An event is scheduled for July 25, where it is expected that more details about the new smartphones will be revealed.

HMD Crest, Crest Max Launch in India

According to the official HMD website, the company has chosen the names Crest and Crest Max for its upcoming smartphones. This decision comes after a contest held on social media to name the devices, with “Arrow” originally selected but later changed to “Crest” due to legal reasons. The lineup will include two models – HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max.

Currently, HMD Global offers three smartphones in India under the Nokia brand (Nokia C32, Nokia C22, and Nokia G42 5G), but none under its own label. While details about the new launches have not been disclosed, there is speculation that one of the models could be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, launched in Europe earlier this year.

Other HMD Smartphones in Development

In addition to the Crest series, HMD Global is reportedly working on several other smartphones, including two midrange models and a rugged device. These models, said to have similar specifications to the Pulse lineup, may be named HMD Nighthawk, HMD Tomcat, and HMD Project Fusion. There are also rumors about an upcoming device called HMD View and a Nokia Lumia-inspired smartphone known as HMD Skyline.