Google Pixel 9 Pro may include free one-year Gemini Advanced Subscription at launch

In Short:

Google Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to come with a free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced. The Pro model, part of the Pixel 9 series expected to launch on August 13, might offer benefits like 2TB of cloud storage. The offer was found in the latest Google app beta. This subscription would provide priority access to new features and allow users to test experimental features before others.

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to come with a complimentary one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced. This offer is expected to be part of the release of the Pixel 9 series, which includes the base model, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The launch event is anticipated to take place on August 13 during Google’s annual Made by Google event.

Pixel 9 Pro to Reportedly Get Free Gemini Advanced Subscription

According to a report by 9to5Google, a code within the latest Google app beta version hinted at the inclusion of a one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced for Pixel Pro users. This subscription offers priority access to new features and 2TB of cloud storage.

The offer may be exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro models, which include the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Users may need to access the Google app on these devices to activate the free subscription. Additionally, subscribers will have early access to new and experimental features, along with 2TB of cloud storage and other Google One benefits.

At present, the Gemini Advanced subscription is priced at Rs. 1,950 per month in India.