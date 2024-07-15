Honor Magic V3 Launched in China with 120Hz OLED Display & Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Specs & Price

Honor launched the Magic V3 in China on July 12, a foldable smartphone with a book-style design. It has a 120Hz LTPO OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and 66W fast charging. Priced starting at CNY 8,999, it will be available from July 19 in four colors. The device features AI camera capabilities, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and a 5,150mAh battery with fast charging.

The Honor Magic V3 was officially launched in China on July 12th. This flagship foldable smartphone features a book-style design and comes with several upgrades from its predecessor. These upgrades include a 120Hz LTPO OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and 66W fast charging. The Magic V3 is part of the Magic V3 series and boasts artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities integrated into its camera system, as well as user preferences.

Honor Magic V3 Price

The starting price for the Honor Magic V3 is CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1,04,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB storage configurations are priced at CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs. 1,15,000) and CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs. 1,27,000), respectively. The smartphone will be available for purchase in China starting July 19th in four color options: black, green, red, and white.

Honor Magic V3 Specifications

The Honor Magic V3 features a 7.92-inch primary full HD+ LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2,344×2,156 pixels, as well as a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover display with a 2376×1060 pixel resolution. Both displays support 4320Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) for eye protection, stylus input, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Honor Magic V3 comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on MagicOS 8.0.1 based on Android 14 and includes Honor’s RF chip C1+. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel periscope lens, and a 40-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there is a 40-megapixel wide-angle front camera with AI Motion Sensing.

The Honor Magic V3 houses a 5,150mAh Silicon Carbon battery that supports up to 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It offers connectivity options such as dual-SIM with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Navigation is supported with BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and A-GPS. The foldable smartphone is IPX8-rated against dust and water ingress, weighing 226g (leather) or 230g (glass). Additionally, it features AI defocus technology showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai in June.