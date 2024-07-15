Leaked: Xiaomi Mix Flip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on Geekbench before release

Xiaomi’s first clamshell-style foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi Mix Flip, alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, set to launch in China. Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 14, HyperOS skin. Expected to match Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in performance. Pricing leaked at CNY 5,999. Rumored specs include 1.5K display, dual rear cameras, 32MP selfie camera, 4,700mAh battery, and 67W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is all set to make its debut as the company’s inaugural clamshell-style foldable smartphone in China later this month. Alongside this, we can also expect the launch of the larger Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. Prior to its official release, a recent Geekbench listing has unveiled some of the key specifications of this eagerly awaited foldable phone.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

The purported Xiaomi Mix Flip was recently discovered on Geekbench with the model number 2405CPX3DC. The benchmark, which was conducted on Monday, showcased a single-core score of 2,087 and a multi-core score of 6,282.

According to the listing on Geekbench, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to run on an octa-core CPU with a base frequency of 2.27GHz and a peak frequency of 3.30GHz. These CPU specifications align with Qualcomm’s current flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Additionally, it is anticipated that Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable phone will be powered by Android 14 with the HyperOS skin layered on top. The Geekbench listing also hints at the presence of 10.92GB of RAM, suggesting that the device may offer at least 12GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Specifications (Leaked)

Earlier leaks have hinted at a price tag of CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 69,000) for the Xiaomi Mix Flip. It was previously spotted in the National Communications Commission (NCC) website in Taiwan and the IMEI database under the model number 2405CPX3DG.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is rumored to feature a display with a 1.5K resolution and a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor (OV50E) and a 60-megapixel secondary sensor (OV60A) with 2x optical zoom. The phone is also likely to sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.