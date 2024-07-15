Discover the Potential of OPPO Reno12 5G as Your Daily AI Partner

In Short:

The OPPO Reno12 5G is a standout in the Reno12 series, offering an AI-enhanced camera system, sleek design, and advanced AI features. The phone promises a seamless and enjoyable user experience, with intelligent features like AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Clear Face in the camera system. With ColorOS 14.1 and powerful performance, the Reno12 5G is designed to be your everyday AI companion. Priced at Rs. 32,999, it will be available starting July 25.

The OPPO Reno12 5G, a standout in the Reno12 series, is designed to revolutionize your daily smartphone experience with a host of intelligent features.

AI-Enhanced Camera: Elevate Your Photography Game

The OPPO Reno12 5G’s camera setup includes a 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP macro camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front camera, all equipped with AI-driven features to enhance your photography experience.

Advanced AI Features

The Reno12 5G comes with AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Best Face, and AI Studio features to enhance your photos and selfies with ease.

Design: The Sleek and Sturdy OPPO Reno12 5G

The Reno12 5G boasts a sleek and sturdy design with a Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Available in three colors, it combines style with durability.

Display: Immersive and Intelligent

The phone features a 6.7-inch 3D Curved Screen with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection for an immersive viewing experience.

ColorOS 14.1: Intelligent and Intuitive AI Features

Running on ColorOS 14.1, the Reno12 5G offers intelligent AI features like AI Toolbox, AI Recording Summary, File Dock, and Smart Touch for a seamless user experience.

AI-Driven Performance: Power and Efficiency Combined

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, the Reno12 5G ensures smooth multitasking and excellent battery life. It also features AI Linkboost, BeaconLink, and AI Clear Voice for enhanced connectivity.

Battery: Long-lasting and Fast-Charging

With a 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology, the Reno12 5G offers long-lasting battery life and rapid charging capabilities.

Your Everyday AI Companion

The OPPO Reno12 5G is designed to be your everyday AI companion, offering exceptional reliability and advanced features for a seamless smartphone experience.

The OPPO Reno12 5G is priced at Rs. 32,999 and will be available on Flipkart, mainline retail stores, and the OPPO e-Store starting July 25. Customers can avail of special offers on the purchase of the OPPO Reno12 Series.

