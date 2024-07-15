Realme 13 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on July 30 with Design and Color Options disclosed

Realme is launching the 13 Pro 5G series in India on July 30 at 12pm. The lineup includes the Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, featuring similar designs as their predecessors in Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green. Both phones will have a HYPERIMAGE+ camera system with TÜV Rheinland High-Resolution Camera Certification. The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G will have a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP periscope shooter with 3x optical zoom.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Series Launch Announcement

The Realme 13 Pro 5G series is set to launch in India by the end of this month. The lineup will include the Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, succeeding the Realme 12 Pro 5G and the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G models. The company had previously teased the design and some camera details of the upcoming handsets. Now, they have revealed the launch date and color options for the phones in the country.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Series India Launch Details

The Realme 13 Pro 5G series is scheduled to launch in India on July 30 at 12pm (noon), as confirmed on the company’s website. The official microsite showcases the similar design of the Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G to their predecessors, along with a vegan leather finish and patterned glass back covers.

The rear camera modules of the Realme 13 Pro 5G series handsets are centered in a circular module at the top of the panel, framed with a golden border. The right edges of the smartphones will house the power button and volume rockers.

Realme 13 Pro 5G series models seen in Monet Gold and Monet Purple shades

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 13 Pro 5G will be available in Monet Gold and Monet Purple color options, while the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G will come in Monet Gold. Additionally, both models will also be offered in an Emerald Green colorway with a vegan leather finish.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Series Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 13 Pro 5G series will feature a HYPERIMAGE+ camera system, a three-layer AI imaging technology with support for on-device and cloud-based AI imaging. Both handsets will also come with TÜV Rheinland High-Resolution Camera Certification.

The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G will boast a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-701 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope shooter with up to 3x optical zoom.