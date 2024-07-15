Motorola Edge 50 Neo to Offer Up to 12GB RAM, Coming in Four Colors

Motorola is expected to launch the Edge 50 Neo this year, a successor to the Edge 40 Neo. Leaked details suggest it will come in 8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM+512GB storage options, with four colour choices. The Edge 40 Neo had a 6.55-inch pOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, and MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC. It also featured a 50MP primary camera, 5,000mAh battery, and IP68 rating.

Motorola is set to release the Edge 50 Neo this year, following the launch of the Edge 40 Neo in September 2023. A tipster has revealed some details about the upcoming handset on X (formerly known as Twitter). The phone is rumored to be available in two storage configurations and four different color options. This information aligns with a previous sighting of the Motorola Edge 50 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, shared details about the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. The phone is expected to come in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations.

If these leaks are accurate, the upcoming Motorola device may offer double the storage capacity of the base variant of the Edge 40 Neo. The Edge 40 Neo was available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options.

Additionally, the smartphone is rumored to be released in four color options – Blue, Grey, Poinciana, and Milk. While the number of color choices remains the same as the previous model, the actual color variants could be different. Some of these colors may also be Pantone-certified, similar to the Peach Fuzz colorway of the Edge 40 Neo.

Although specific specifications for the Motorola Edge 50 Neo have not been disclosed, it is anticipated to feature enhancements compared to its predecessor, the Edge 40 Neo.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, launched last year, boasts a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution. The device is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with Android 13 out-of-the-box and was recently upgraded to Android 14 through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

On the camera front, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera.

The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support and is rated IP68 for dust and splash resistance.