Top Prime Day Smartphone Deals: Must-Have Picks Under Rs. 40,000!

Prime Day is coming up with amazing deals on smartphones like OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Google Pixel 7A, Vivo V29 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G under Rs. 40,000. The OnePlus 12R stands out with its high performance, stunning display, and versatile camera system. Excitingly, a Sunset Dune colour variant will be launched on Prime Day with free OnePlus Buds 3. Don’t miss these offers to upgrade your tech without breaking the bank.

Prime Day Tech Deals

Prime Day is fast approaching, offering tech enthusiasts and savvy shoppers the chance to snag top-tier smartphones at unbeatable prices. This sale presents the ultimate opportunity to upgrade your device without breaking the bank. Among the standout options, the OnePlus 12R shines with its high performance, stunning display, and versatile camera system, all for under Rs. 40,000. In addition to this, other smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Google Pixel 7A, Vivo V29 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G also promise great value. Read on to discover the perfect picks for Prime Day.

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R is an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful and stylish smartphone under Rs. 40,000. It boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with a smooth 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to 16GB of RAM for seamless performance. Its triple-camera system captures high-quality photos in any lighting conditions. The 5500mAh battery with 100W charger ensures rapid charging, making it a top pick for Prime Day. Excitingly, the OnePlus 12R will soon be available in a Sunset Dune color variant, with a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 for users.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Priced at Rs. 37,100 during Prime Day, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers impressive display, powerful performance, and a triple camera system for capturing diverse shots.

Google Pixel 7A

Available for Rs. 36,999, the Google Pixel 7A is renowned for its exceptional camera quality and clean Android experience.

Vivo V29 Pro

The Vivo V29 Pro blends performance, design, and camera capabilities in a sleek package with an AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, available at Rs. 39,999 during Prime Day.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G offers strong performance, long battery life, and a versatile camera setup, priced at Rs. 35,000 during Prime Day.

Make Your Move

Prime Day is the perfect time to seize fantastic deals on top-notch smartphones like the OnePlus 12R and other models under Rs. 40,000. Upgrade to a high-performance device without exceeding your budget and make the most of these Prime Day tech deals!