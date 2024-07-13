Indkal Technologies to Launch Acer Smartphones Under Rs. 50000 in India

Bengaluru-based startup Indkal Technologies has signed a licensing agreement to launch Acer-branded smartphones in India. The smartphones will be designed, manufactured, and distributed by Indkal and will be priced between Rs. 15,000-Rs. 50,000. These smartphones will compete in the mid-range segment against brands like Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung. The devices will be manufactured in India, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and will have advanced software technologies.

Bengaluru-based startup Indkal Technologies announced on Thursday that it has signed a licensing agreement to launch Acer -branded smartphones in India. The Taiwanese consumer electronics company is said to be entering the Indian smartphone market again, years after its smartphone business shut shop. This development comes after Indkal raised $36 million (roughly Rs. 300 crore) in a Series A funding round last month, led by Mauritius-based Aries Opportunities Fund.

As part of the deal, Indkal will design, manufacture, and distribute Acer-branded smartphones across the country. As per the companies, they will launch “a wide range of smartphones” between Rs. 15,000-Rs. 50,000. However, it will not take on the players in the budget smartphone market, instead choosing to introduce options in the mid-range segment which is already flooded with options by various Indian and international manufacturers.

Thus, it will be competing against brands such as Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, and OnePlus, as well as giants such as Xiaomi and Samsung – all of which have a strong presence in the Indian smartphone market.

“We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further this mission in India by providing a wide range of smartphones under the Acer brand that expands end-user choices and enriches their experience in the Indian market”, said Jade Zhou, Vice-president of Global Strategic Alliances at Acer Inc.

The smartphones will be manufactured in India, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and will have “advanced software technologies”. As per Indkal, it has set up a manufacturing target of one million devices per year. It is also said to be applying for the smartphone production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

In a statement, Anand Dubey, chief executive officer of Indkal Technologies said, “These well-designed devices will offer exceptional value with cutting-edge hardware and software. We are confident that consumers will appreciate the quality and innovation synonymous with the Acer brand.”

Acer-branded smartphones will be available for purchase on e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores in the country. Notably, this is the second collaboration between the Taiwanese tech giant and the Indian startup, following the launch of Acer-branded smart TVs in India in 2021.