Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications Revealed in TENAA Listing

Realme is set to launch the Realme 13 Pro 5G in India on July 30, with key specifications revealed on a Chinese certification website. The phone may have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, octa-core processor, up to 16GB of memory, triple rear camera setup, 32-megapixel front camera, 5,050mAh battery, and security features like fingerprint and face recognition. The design is inspired by French painter Claude Monet.

Realme 13 Pro 5G, along with 13 Pro+ 5G, is set to launch in India on July 30. Ahead of the official unveiling, the smartphone has made an appearance on a Chinese certification website, revealing key specifications such as display technology, battery capacity, storage options, and RAM details. Additionally, the Realme 13 Pro 5G was also sighted on an Indonesian certification website, providing insights into its model number.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications Spotted in TENAA Listing

A listing on TENAA for a smartphone with model number RMX3989, associated with the Realme 13 Pro 5G, suggests that the device will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2412 pixels. The listing also indicates dimensions of 161.3×73.9×8.2mm and a weight of 188g.

The listing for the Realme 13 Pro 5G on TENAA

An octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz is expected to power the device, supported by up to 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of internal storage. The rear camera setup is rumored to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel tertiary camera, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The phone is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,050mAh battery.

The listing also suggests that the Realme 13 Pro 5G may incorporate security features such as fingerprint and face recognition. Renders of the device indicate a circular camera module at the rear, reminiscent of its predecessor. The volume and power buttons are likely located on the right side of the handset.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 13 Pro 5G recently appeared on Geekbench, featuring a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 710 GPU. Described as Realme’s “first professional AI camera phone”, the device is said to bear “Hyperimage+” branding on the back.

The company asserts that the upcoming phone draws inspiration from French painter Claude Monet and was designed in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA).