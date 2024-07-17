Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 50MP rear camera, 6,000mAh battery now available in India: Price, deals

Samsung launched the Galaxy M35 5G in India with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 50MP primary camera, and Dolby Atmos speakers. The phone runs on Android 14 with Knox Security and NFC Tap & Pay. It comes in three RAM and storage variants, starting at Rs. 19,999. It will be available from July 20 with discounts and cashback offers. The phone supports 5G, has a 6,000mAh battery, and stereo speakers.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Launched in India With Impressive Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has been officially launched in India two months after its unveiling in Brazil. The smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by Samsung’s in-house octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset. It also features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and Dolby Atmos speakers. Running on Android 14, the phone includes Samsung’s Knox Security and NFC-based Tap & Pay features.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Price and Availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is priced starting at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 24,299, respectively. Interested buyers can purchase the phone starting July 20 via Amazon, the Samsung India website, and offline retail stores.

Customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for a limited period and a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on all bank cards when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G. Additionally, there is also an extra Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback on offer.

The phone is available in three color options – Daybreak Blue, Moonlight Blue, and Thunder Grey.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Camera-wise, the phone sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M35 5G houses a massive 6,000mAh battery and comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone also features Samsung’s Knox Security and Tap & Pay functionality. It measures 162.3 x 78.6 x 9.1mm and weighs 222g.