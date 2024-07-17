Vivo V40 and V40 Pro with Zeiss Optics Cameras Set to Launch in India: Report

The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are set to launch in India soon, serving as successors to the V30 and V30 Pro models. The phones will feature Zeiss-backed cameras and are expected to be released in August. The V40 offers a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired FlashCharge. It also supports 5G connectivity and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are set to make their debut in the Indian market as the successors to the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro. The base model has already been unveiled in select countries globally, and reports suggest that both vanilla and Pro variants of the Vivo V40 series will be launched in India soon, with Zeiss-backed cameras.

Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Timeline (Leaked)

According to a report from MySmartPrice citing industry sources, the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are rumored to launch in India in August this year. Both handsets are expected to come with Zeiss Optics cameras and support multifocal portraits.

Vivo V40 Specifications

The Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the Vivo V40 comes with a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support and another 50-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide angle lens. It also has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The phone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 80W wired FlashCharge, along with features like dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It boasts an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance, measuring 164.16 x 74.93 x 7.58mm and weighing 190g.