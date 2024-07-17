Google Pixel 9 Series, Including Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Leaks: Design, Battery, Charging Details Online

The Google Pixel 9 series, including models like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is set to be revealed at an event on August 13. Leaked images show design improvements like better crease control and thinner bezels. The phones will feature rear camera updates and varied battery capacities. The devices are expected to support fast charging capabilities. Hands-on videos comparing sizes with other popular phones have also been leaked.

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 series, which includes the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is set to be unveiled at the upcoming Made by Google event on August 13. Design renders, key features, and potential price ranges for these devices have been leaked in recent weeks. Now, new designs for the smartphones have emerged online through a certification site, along with details about the battery and charging capabilities of the upcoming Pixel 9 lineup.

Google Pixel 9 Series Design (Leaked)

The Google Pixel 9 series was spotted on Taiwan’s NCC certification site by Android Authority. The images reveal the design of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, showcasing improvements such as better crease control and thinner bezels compared to the previous foldable model. The rear camera module has also been updated with a new squarish design. Additionally, the base and Pro models feature a visor-like camera island similar to the Pixel 8 series.

Furthermore, hands-on videos of the Pixel 9 series have been circulating on TikTok, offering size comparisons between the different models and other popular smartphones.

Google Pixel 9 Series Camera, Battery, Charging Features (Expected)

The NCC listing also provided details about the battery and charging specifications of the Google Pixel 9 lineup. The base Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to come with 4,558mAh batteries each, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL may have a 4,942mAh battery. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to have a total of 4,560mAh from its dual cells.

Additionally, the listed charging speeds for the Pixel 9 series are around 24.12W for the Pixel 9, 25.20W for the Pixel 9 Pro, 32.67W for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and 20.25W for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with actual speeds potentially exceeding these values.