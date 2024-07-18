Samsung to Launch Slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6 in October, Limited Release

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 recently debuted, but a new variant, possibly ‘Slim’ or ‘Ultra’, may be on the way with upgrades like a thinner design and larger displays. It may have camera upgrades and be launched in China and South Korea only, with limited production. Rumored to launch in October along with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series and XR headset for developers, with public launch in 2025.

New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Variant in Development

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July, but reports suggest that the tech giant is working on a new variant of the foldable smartphone. This new version, potentially named ‘Q6A’, is rumored to be either a ‘Slim’ or an ‘Ultra’ variant with possible upgrades over the current model.

Details of the New Variant

The upcoming variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to have a thinner design and larger displays. If it turns out to be an ‘Ultra’ variant, it may also feature improvements in the camera department. The tech company is reportedly testing software for a smartphone with the model number “SM-F958N” in preparation for the launch.

Limited Launch

According to the report, Samsung is planning to release this new variant in only two markets: China and South Korea. It is unclear if the device will be available in other regions as well. With a limited production run, estimates suggest that only 4 to 5 lakh units may be produced. The specifications of the new variant compared to the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 are yet to be revealed.

Possible Launch in October

The rumored launch date for the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant is set for October, which may coincide with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series. This series is expected to include two models – Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, with the standard model being skipped this year.

Additionally, Samsung is also speculated to unveil its first extended reality (XR) headset at the October event, initially targeting developers before a public launch in 2025.