Honor Magic 6 Pro Likely Launching in India Soon, Seen on BIS Website

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is expected to launch in India soon, as it has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The Chinese variant runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a triple rear camera setup with a 180-megapixel shooter. The phone is likely to have similar features in India, with a price starting at roughly Rs. 65,000 for the base model. The device also has a 5,600mAh battery and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Honor Magic 6 Pro to Launch in India Soon

The highly anticipated Honor Magic 6 Pro is expected to make its way to India nearly seven months after its initial release in China. Although Honor has not officially confirmed the arrival of the new Magic series phone in the country, reports suggest that the handset has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating an impending launch in India. The Chinese variant of the Honor Magic 6 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and boasts a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 180-megapixel shooter.

According to a report by TheTechOutlook, an Honor smartphone with the model number BVL-N49 has surfaced on the BIS website. Although the listing does not disclose the name or specifications of the phone, the model number aligns with the Honor Magic 6 Pro model available in China since January. Screenshots shared by the publication reveal that the BIS certification was issued on July 10, hinting at an upcoming release in the Indian market.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro was previously listed on Amazon India, showcasing its design, RAM capacities, storage options, and other features. The Indian variant of the phone is expected to offer similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart. Additionally, Honor Mauritius has teased the imminent launch of the device in the country.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Price and Specifications

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is priced starting at CNY 5,699 (approximately Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB model, with the 16GB RAM + 1TB variant priced at CNY 6,699 (about Rs. 77,000).

Running on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, the Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera is a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Equipped with a 5,600mAh battery and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the Honor Magic 6 Pro promises to deliver a premium smartphone experience to users.