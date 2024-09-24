Xiaomi Expected to Launch Two Tri-Fold Devices by 2026

Huawei has launched its first tri-fold smartphone, prompting competitors like Xiaomi to reveal similar plans. Xiaomi is set to release two tri-fold devices; the first, called ‘zhuque’, is expected in March 2025 and will be button-less with a unique design. A second model, dependent on the success of the first, may arrive in early 2026, solely for China.

The launch of Huawei‘s inaugural tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT Ultimate Design, has prompted discussions regarding the competitive landscape in the smartphone sector. Recent reports have unveiled plans for an upcoming tri-fold smartphone from Xiaomi, alongside additional details about a subsequent model slated for release at a later date. The introduction of the second device is expected to depend on the market performance of the first.

Details on Xiaomi’s Tri-Fold Smartphones

Leaked renders of the forthcoming tri-fold smartphone from Xiaomi have surfaced, courtesy of SmartPrix. Accompanying these renders are schematics illustrating the design process of this anticipated device.

According to the report, Xiaomi intends to launch two tri-fold smartphones, with the first model expected to make its debut in March 2025. The initial device is referred to as ‘zhuque’, a significant figure in Chinese mythology.

Specifications and Features

The model designated as ‘2503FVPB1C’ will mark a significant milestone for Xiaomi as it will be the company’s first button-less device. Previous releases, such as the Mi Mix Alpha, included controls integrated into the display’s sides, yet featured a traditional button at the top. Plans for mass production of the Mi Mix Alpha were halted due to manufacturing complications.

Future Outlook and Market Considerations

The second tri-fold model, identified by the code ‘26013VP46C’, is anticipated to be revealed in January 2026, or within the first quarter of that year. The designation of the ‘C’ indicates that this model will be exclusive to the Chinese market.

Moreover, the new device is expected to be powered by a successor to the anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, expected to be unveiled in late 2025. However, the fate of the 2026 model is closely tied to the reception of the initial tri-fold. Should consumer response to the button-less tri-fold be lukewarm, the introduction of the second device may be reconsidered.

Unique Features of the ‘Zhuque’ Model

The ‘zhuque’ model, aimed solely at the Chinese market, is reported to feature innovative technology such as satellite communication and an under-display (invisible) selfie camera, facilitating a seamless all-screen design devoid of visible camera elements. A prior report from XiaomiTime elaborated on these anticipated specifications.