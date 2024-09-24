Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra US Variant with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Appears on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch in January 2025, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, as seen on a Geekbench listing. It scored 3,069 in single-core and 9,080 in multi-core tests, likely with 12GB of RAM. Initially rumored to use Exynos chips, reports now suggest the Snapdragon will be used globally across the Galaxy S25 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is projected to launch as part of the anticipated Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. Recent speculation has revolved around the chipset that will power this new lineup. Notably, the US variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, showcasing a Snapdragon chipset. Initially, there were expectations that Exynos chipsets would be utilized across all markets for the entire Galaxy S25 range. However, subsequent reports have indicated that the Galaxy S25 models will feature Snapdragon SoCs universally.

Model Identification and Specifications

A Samsung device, identified by the model number SM-S938U, has surfaced on Geekbench. This listing is believed to correspond to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, akin to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which possesses the model number SM-S928U. The letter ‘U’ in the model number signifies that this model is intended for the US market.

Performance Insights from Geekbench

The Geekbench listing highlights impressive performance metrics, indicating 3,069 points in single-core testing and 9,080 points in multi-core testing. It is suggested that the device will feature approximately 10.54GB of RAM, likely translating to 12GB of memory in practice.

Furthermore, the device is expected to be powered by an octa-core chipset referred to as ‘Sun’, which is associated with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. The chipset reportedly includes two Prime CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 4.19GHz and six additional cores capped at 2.90GHz.

Comparison with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

It is important to note that the maximum frequency mentioned in the listing is slightly lower than the anticipated peak clock speed of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is rumored to reach 4.32GHz for performance cores and 3.53GHz for efficiency cores. These figures are expected to be optimized prior to the device’s official release.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra listed is reported to operate on Android 15. The entry to the Geekbench database was recorded on September 24.

Previous Insights on Chipset Strategy

Earlier speculations suggested that the Exynos 2500 chipsets would be integrated into the Galaxy S25 lineup. However, it is now confirmed that all models, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, will utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 globally. This marks a departure from the dual-chip strategy employed for this year’s standard models, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, which feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US while deploying Samsung’s proprietary Exynos 2400 in most other regions, including India.