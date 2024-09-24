Oppo Find X8 Series Emerges on Certification Sites, Indicating Launch Soon

The Oppo Find X8 series is set to launch in China next month. While details are scarce, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have appeared on several certification sites, indicating potential sales in India and other markets. The Pro model could support 80W fast charging, while the standard version is expected to offer 5G and advanced camera features.

The Oppo Find X8 series is anticipated to launch in China next month. While Oppo has not officially disclosed any specifics regarding the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models, they have been observed on multiple certification websites, indicating preparation for release. Notably, the Oppo Find X8 Pro has acquired certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting it may be available in India as well as other international markets. Additionally, the Oppo Find X8 series has reportedly appeared on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification platform in Indonesia, as well as the EEC and SGS Fimko certification sites.

Oppo Find X8 Pro Appears on Multiple Certification Platforms

According to a report by GizmoChina, an Oppo device has been registered on the BIS website with the model number CPH2659, which is believed to correspond to the Find X8 Pro. Although the BIS certification does not provide specific details about the device, images of the listing indicate that the certification was granted on September 12.

Additionally, the model CPH2659 has been identified on the NBTC, EEC, SGS Fimko, and IMDA certification websites, as reported by MySmartPrice. The NBTC certification confirms the device’s name, while the SGS Fimko listing suggests that the handset will feature 80W fast charging.

Meanwhile, another model, CPH2651, which is believed to represent the Oppo Find X8, has also received approvals from IMDA and EEC. These certifications verify the device’s name and indicate that it will support 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, eSIM, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

In an additional development, the Oppo Find X8 Pro has reportedly surfaced in the Camera FV-5 database. It is expected to feature a 23.8mm equivalent focal length with an f/1.6 aperture, and is likely to incorporate a 12.6-megapixel sensor, which may be marketed as a 50-megapixel sensor through pixel binning. Images captured by this sensor could achieve a maximum resolution of 4096×3072 and will support 1x magnification, potentially also including a manual mode for photography enthusiasts.