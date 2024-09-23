Vivo X200 Ultra Expected to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and 200MP Camera

The Vivo X200 series is anticipated to be officially unveiled on October 14 in China. In recent months, significant information has emerged regarding the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro models. A recent leak from China has provided insights into the processor and camera specifications of the expected Vivo X200 Ultra. This Ultra variant is rumored to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 system-on-chip (SoC) and is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel periscope lens.

Vivo X200 Ultra SoC and Camera Details

According to a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station has indicated that the Vivo X200 Ultra will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. In contrast, the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are expected to utilize the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is also reported to feature a quad rear camera configuration that includes three 50-megapixel sensors, representing an enhancement over the Vivo X100 Ultra‘s triple camera array. Like its predecessor, the new model is anticipated to support a 200-megapixel periscope lens, with the main camera offering a ‘fixed large aperture.’

In a separate post, the tipster has also suggested details regarding the battery specifications for the Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Ultra. The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to include a 6,000mAh battery, while the Vivo X200 might feature a 5,800mAh battery.

The official launch of the Vivo X200 series in China is indeed set for October 14.

Vivo X100 Ultra Price and Specifications

Earlier this year, Vivo introduced the Vivo X100 Ultra in China, pricing it at CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs. 74,500) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) E7 LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It operates on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, it includes a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging capabilities.